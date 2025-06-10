Alignment Healthcare CEO John Kao Elected to AHIP Board of Directors

John Kao, CEO of Alignment Healthcare, joins AHIP board to enhance health care services and patient-centered solutions.

ORANGE, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) announced today that founder and CEO John Kao was elected to the AHIP board of directors, effective June 5, 2025.







AHIP



is a national business organization whose member companies provide health care coverage, services and solutions to millions of Americans every day.





“I'm honored to join the AHIP board and collaborate with leaders across the industry who are committed to making health care work better for more Americans,” said Kao. “The industry is at a critical inflection point, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to help shape a stronger, more sustainable future for everyone.”





“We are very pleased to welcome John to the AHIP board of directors. His experience and vision for a patient-centered, compassionate, value-based health care system will be invaluable as we continue working to make health care simpler and more responsive for the people our industry serves,” said Mike Tuffin, AHIP President and CEO.





Kao’s appointment follows Alignment’s industry-leading membership growth and strong financial performance, driven by its successful approach to Medicare Advantage done right. This year, the company was named to the



Fortune 1000



for the first time after a successful 2024, in which it reported $2.7 billion in total revenue, a 48.3% increase over the previous year and grew to 189,100 health plan members, up 58.6% year over year.







About Alignment Health







Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA



®



. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit



www.alignmenthealth.com



.







Media Contacts







Priya Shah





mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health







alignment@mpublicrelations.com





