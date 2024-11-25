News & Insights

Alignment Health Plan announces enhanced agreement with Arizona Priority Care

November 25, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Alignment Health Plan announced that members enrolled in its HMO plans in Maricopa County now have access to over 4,500 primary care providers, specialists and hospitals, including more than a dozen Banner Health hospitals, through its partnership with Arizona Priority Care, an affiliate of Heritage Provider Network. Arizona Priority Care first entered into an agreement with Alignment when the MA plan debuted in the state in 2022. Through this relationship, Alignment Health Plan members will now have expanded access to Arizona Priority Care’s network of providers and hospitals that serve Maricopa County.

