Align Technology's Q1 Earnings on Deck: Here's What to Expect

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, after the closing bell.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29 in the last reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Align Technology beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 6.16%.

ALGN’s Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, which suggests 4.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $2.26 per share, which implies a 6.1% rise from the year-ago recorded actuals.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of ALGN’s Q1 Earnings

Estimates for first-quarter earnings have remained unchanged at $2.26 per share in the past 30 days.

Here’s a brief overview of the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Factors Shaping ALGN’s Q1 Performance

Clear Aligner

The segment is likely to have benefited from higher Clear Aligner volumes, with particular strength across the EMEA, Latin America and APAC, with stability in North America. Both orthodontists and GP dentist channels may have seen volume growth, driven by growth across adults, teens and growing kids.

Align Technology’s fourth quarter marked a new all-time high for the number of doctors submitting Invisalign case starts. This might have extended into the first quarter as well. Dental and orthodontic service organizations (DSOs) remain a key, scalable growth channel in the reported quarter, with continued strong progress across all major regions.

In China, the rollout of volume-based procurement (VBP) is facing delays and is likely to begin in public hospitals before broader adoption. Despite uncertainty around timing and scope, the company is well positioned to manage potential pricing changes. From a product standpoint, it is likely to have seen strong contributions from Invisalign First and the Invisalign Palatal Expander with Mandibular Advancement with Occlusal Blocks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clear Aligner revenues indicates 4.8% year-over-year growth.

Align Technology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Align Technology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Align Technology, Inc. Quote

Imaging Systems & CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services)

Within this segment, revenues are likely to have benefited from higher volumes across all regions and continued adoption of iTero Lumina scanner. With iTero Lumina accounting for more than 86% of Align Technology’s full system units in the fourth quarter, adoption and utilization are likely to have continued through wand upgrades and installations of new full systems.

exocad achieved strong revenue growth and is piloting exocad ART in select European markets, with broader rollout planned this year. Its strong lab presence enhances integration with iTero scanner and Invisalign. We expect this trend to have persisted in the first quarter as well.

The company’s growing suite of digital diagnostic tools, including Align Oral Health Suite and Align X-ray Insights, helps doctors identify conditions earlier and deliver clearer, more informed treatment recommendations. We expect all these tools to have positively impacted Align Technology’s revenues in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues implies an increase of 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for ALGN

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Align Technology has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

AGEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies an increase of 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Biogen BIIB has an Earnings ESP of +3.26% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

BIIB’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 19.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies a year-over-year decrease of 0.3%.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS suggests a 17.7% year-over-year improvement.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.