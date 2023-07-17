Align Technology's (ALGN) New Pacts, Innovation Aid Growth

Align Technology’s ALGN robust product line, balanced growth across all channels and consistent focus on international markets to drive growth boost our confidence in the stock. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Over the past year, Align Technology has outperformed its industry. The stock has gained 44.2% compared with the industry’s 22.2% rise.

Align Technology’s first-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues exceeded the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The sequential increase in first-quarter revenues reflects stability across all regions for the Clear Aligner business and a favorable average selling price (ASP) for the Clear Aligner and Systems and Services segments.



Non-case revenues increased year over year, driven by continued growth in the Invisalign Doctor subscription program and the Vivera Retainers. During the quarter, the EMEA region witnessed an increase in Clear Aligner cases for teenagers compared to the prior-year quarter. This reflects the increased utilization and recent introduction of Invisalign moderates across the region, which outpaced the year-over-year growth rate of Invisalign First.



The Teen segment, which represents the largest portion of the 21 million annual orthodontic case starts, registered 182,000 teens and kids starting treatment with Invisalign Clear Aligners during the first quarter. The numbers increased both year over year and sequentially.

The Invisalign comprehensive was well received in the market. The company is confident about a largely untapped market opportunity for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry. The company expects 2023 to be a stronger year for new innovation.

Meanwhile, Align Technology's slew of strategic alliances looks impressive. The company has well-established relationships with many Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), especially in the United States, and is continuously exploring collaboration with others that drive the adoption of digital dentistry. Recently, Align Technology announced a $75 million equity investment in Heartland Dental.



During the first quarter, the company delivered 7.8 billion impressions and had 22.1 million visits to its websites. Align Technologies continues to invest in top media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube across markets.

On the flip side, during first-quarter 2023, across the Clear Aligner operating segment, revenues were down year over year, primarily due to lower volumes and lower ASPs, including unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by higher non-case revenues. Invisalign ASPs for comprehensive treatment were almost flat on a year- over-year basis, primarily due to a product mix shift, unfavorable foreign exchange and higher discounts.



Systems and services revenues decreased 9.7% sequentially, primarily due to the seasonally lower scanner volume. On a year-over-year basis, System and Services revenues were unfavorably impacted by foreign exchange of approximately $5.8 million.



The contraction of both margins is worrisome. Align Technology’s operating expenses reported during the quarter increased due to higher incentive compensations and continued investments in sales and R&D activities. During the first quarter, foreign exchange unfavorably impacted the overall gross margin by approximately 1.1 points on a year-over-year basis.

The volatility surrounding inflationary pressure and other macroeconomic headwinds continue to pose challenges for the company.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Haemonetics HAE, Zimmer Biomet ZBH and SiBone SIBN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 32.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Haemonetics’ earnings per share (EPS) has increased from $3.55 to $3.56 for fiscal 2024 and remained constant at $3.96 for fiscal 2025 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.21%. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 13.24%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s 2023 EPS has remained constant at $7.45 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 37.6% in the past year against the industry’s 19.9% decline.

ZBH’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.38%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 13.86%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SiBone’s 2023 loss per share has narrowed from $1.44 to $1.42 in the past 30 days. SIBN shares have gained 92% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.3% growth.

SiBone’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 11.11%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 21.95%.

