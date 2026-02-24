Align Technology (XTRA:AFW) Price Target Increased by 13.83% to 178.22

The average one-year price target for Align Technology (XTRA:AFW) has been revised to 178,22 € / share. This is an increase of 13.83% from the prior estimate of 156,57 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 147,84 € to a high of 204,63 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.48% from the latest reported closing price of 157,05 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an decrease of 284 owner(s) or 20.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFW is 0.15%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.76% to 73,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,643K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 84.29% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,227K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 21.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,215K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 4.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,935K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,760K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFW by 37.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.