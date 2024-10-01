News & Insights

Align Technology Secures Preliminary Court Approval For Shareholder Litigation Settlement

October 01, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) said that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has granted preliminary approval for a settlement to resolve shareholder derivative litigation that has been ongoing since 2019.

As per the terms of the settlement, the plaintiffs will dismiss the lawsuits and release their claims. Align and the defendants deny any wrongdoing and will not make any monetary payments, except for a potential award of $575,000 in attorney's fees to the plaintiffs' counsel, which will be covered by insurance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
