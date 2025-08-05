Align Technology Plans To Repurchase $200 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), Tuesday said it is planning to repurchase $200 million of Align's common stock through open market repurchases under Align's $1.0 billion stock repurchase program that was approved by Align's Board of Directors in April 2025.

"We are pleased to announce our intention to repurchase $200 million of our common stock through open market transactions. This decision reflects the continued confidence of management and the Board in our long-term strategy and market opportunity and underscores the strength of our balance sheet and strong cash flow generation," said John Morici, Align CFO and executive vice president, global finance.

The repurchases are expected to be completed by January 2026 and will be funded with Align's cash on hand.

As of June 30, 2025, Align had approximately 72.5 million shares outstanding and $901,157 million in cash and cash equivalents.

