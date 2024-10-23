Align Technology introduces Invisalign Smile Architect

Align Technology (ALGN) announced the release of the next innovation of Invisalign Smile Architect software, now with Multiple Treatment Plans allowing doctors to visually compare and modify orthodontic only and ortho restorative treatment plans side-by-side. The Multiple Treatment Plans are integrated into ClinCheck treatment planning software for doctors to visually compare, review, and choose the best treatment option for each patient. “Invisalign Smile Architect with Multiple Treatment Plans was developed to help doctors facilitate patient education with treatment planning options for patient care to support more informed treatment decisions for their patients and ultimately enhance practice growth,” said Sreelakshmi Kolli, Align Technology chief product and digital officer. “The advanced visual comparison tools within Invisalign Smile Architect software with Multiple Treatment Plans can help general dentists communicate treatment options that may combine orthodontic and restorative procedures to support doctors, patients, and their treatment goals.”

