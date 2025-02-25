Align Technology To Complete Buyback Program With $225 Mln Stock Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), a global company in medical devices for digital orthodontics, Tuesday announced plans to repurchase $225 million of its common stock through open market transactions. This move will complete the company's $1 billion stock repurchase program, which was authorized by the Board of Directors in January 2023.

The repurchases, are expected to be completed by May 2025 using cash on hand.

ALGN is currently trading at $189.09 down 0.86 percent or $1.04 on the Nasdaq.

