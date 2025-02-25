News & Insights

Markets
ALGN

Align Technology To Complete Buyback Program With $225 Mln Stock Repurchase

February 25, 2025 — 10:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), a global company in medical devices for digital orthodontics, Tuesday announced plans to repurchase $225 million of its common stock through open market transactions. This move will complete the company's $1 billion stock repurchase program, which was authorized by the Board of Directors in January 2023.

The repurchases, are expected to be completed by May 2025 using cash on hand.

ALGN is currently trading at $189.09 down 0.86 percent or $1.04 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.