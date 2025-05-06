Align Technology Board Authorizes $1 Bln Stock Repurchase Program

Markets
(RTTNews) - Align Technology (ALGN) announced that its Board has authorized a new stock repurchase program. Under the new program, Align may purchase up to $1.0 billion of its common stock over the next three years. The prior $1 billion authorization approved in January 2023 was completed on May 1, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, Align had approximately 73.1 million shares outstanding and $873.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

"This new $1 billion program reflects the strength of our balance sheet and cash flow generation, as well as management's and our Board's continued confidence in our ability to capitalize on large market opportunities in our target markets and trajectory for growth," said John Morici, Align CFO.

