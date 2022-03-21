Align Technology (ALGN) Debuts Latest Feature for ClinCheck

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN introduced the Cone Beam Computed Tomography (“CBCT”) integration feature for ClinCheck digital treatment planning software. At present, the novel integration feature is undergoing technical design assessment and will be scaled in phases across the company’s customer population from the second half of 2022.

It is worth mentioning that ClinCheck is a user-friendly tool that integrates roots, bone, and crowns into a single three-dimensional model, allowing doctors to visualize a patient’s roots as part of the digital treatment planning process. By enhancing visibility and control of a patient’s underlying anatomical structures during the digital treatment planning process, the CBCT integration feature for ClinCheck will help doctors expand diagnosis and treat a broader range of cases using the Invisalign clear aligners.

Per management, CBCT integration for ClinCheck is a high-quality, automated feature that doctors can easily use and include in their digital workflow. The CBCT scan data is digitally merged with an intraoral scan in an easy-to-use interface, resulting in a maneuverable 3D ClinCheck treatment plan model, enabling doctors to personalize treatment plans per patients’ needs.

Benefits of CBCT Feature

The integration of CBCT scan data into digital treatment planning will allow doctors to expand treatment to all types of malocclusion, including ortho-restorative cases with implant site preparation, as well as teen cases to navigate impacted or unerupted teeth. Doctors can examine crown, roots and underlying bone structure from different angles, leveraging the CBCT scan data integrated into the ClinCheck plan.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With the novel technology, doctors can utilize the ClinCheck software and its several features like 3D controls for roots, making treatment planning significantly easier. It also enables doctors to obtain other transformative information and insights, taking individual root and bone characteristics into account.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Mordor Intelligence, the dental practice management software market is expected to see a CAGR of 10.5% between 2022 and 2027. Factors such as a surge in the geriatric population, growing awareness and focus on oral health in the United States and Europe, and increasing technological advancements are expected to fuel market growth.

Given the market prospects, the newly introduced feature for ClinCheck digital treatment planning software comes at an opportune time.

Other Notable Developments

In February 2022, Align Technology unveiled Invisalign system innovations for the Align Digital Platform, which include the new ClinCheck Live Update for 3D controls, the Invisalign Practice App, Invisalign Personalized Plan and Invisalign Smile Architect.

The innovations will provide doctors with greater flexibility, consistency of treatment preferences, real-time treatment plan access and modification capabilities, revolutionizing digital treatment planning for orthodontics and restorative dentistry.

On its fourth-quarter earnings call, the company stated that its acquired business, exocad, launched ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway — the next generation of exocad's easy-to-use CAD software for single-visit dentistry. The release enables exocad to offer dentists design tools for a broad range of indications, as well as a wide choice of integrated devices. The company also announced the availability of ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway software in the United States and Canada in the quarter under review.

Share Price Performance

The ALGN stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has declined 16.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.4%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Align Technology carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A few better-ranked stocks in the Medical-Dental Supplies space are Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, McKesson Corporation MCK and AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC.

Henry Schein has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.8%. HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.5%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Henry Schein has outperformed the industry over the past year. HSIC has gained 31.6% compared with the industry’s 8.3% rise over the past year.

McKesson has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.8%. McKesson’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 20.6%, on average. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

McKesson has outperformed the industry over the past year. MCK has gained 55.4% compared with 8.4% industry growth in the said period.

AmerisourceBergen has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.2%. In the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates thrice and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 2.3%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

AmerisourceBergen has outperformed its industry in the past year. It has gained 30.7% versus the industry’s 8.4% rise.

