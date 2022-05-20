Align Technology (ALGN) Debuts Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN recently unveiled Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro, the next-generation of its advanced patient communication tool, featuring in-face visualization and/or 3D dentition view. The novel features help doctors to show patients their potential new smile following Invisalign treatment, all done chairside within minutes.

The Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro is available on iTero Element Plus Series scanners and imaging systems. It extends the company’s existing Invisalign Outcome Simulator technology, while adding the benefits of the ClinCheck "In-Face" Visualization tool.

The new patient communication tool is likely to fortify the company’s iTero scanners and services business. Per management, the Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro tool exemplifies Align Technology’s commitment to offering greater efficiency and more value to doctors through the iTero Element portfolio.

More on the News

The Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro allows for a more efficient workflow and consultation. The Invisalign Practice App is used to capture patient photos on a mobile device with greater ease and the scan is taken on the iTero Element Plus series scanner. The Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro launches automatically in the background with those digital patient images. This facilitates doctors to continue consultation during their chairside discussions with patients, using other iTero tools, while the Invisalign treatment simulation is being prepared.



Through the Align Digital platform, the Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro tool is expected to equip doctors with the latest dental science and technology breakthroughs, enabling them to change smiles and lives with Invisalign treatment.

At present, the Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro is in a limited market release. It is expected to be available on all iTero Element Plus Series scanners and imaging systems, beginning in the second half of 2022.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Research and Markets, the global dental practice management software market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.8 % during 2020-2027. Factors such as growing awareness about the importance of oral health, advancements in information technology, a surge in the geriatric population, favorable government initiatives in the oral healthcare industry and increasing dental visits are likely to contribute to market growth.

Given the market prospects, the launch of the Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro tool for the Align Digital platform seems well-timed.

Other Notable Developments

In March 2022, Align Technology introduced the Cone Beam Computed Tomography (“CBCT”) integration feature for ClinCheck digital treatment planning software. By enhancing visibility and control of a patient’s underlying anatomical structures during the digital treatment planning process, the CBCT integration feature for ClinCheck will help doctors expand diagnosis and treat a broader range of cases using the Invisalign clear aligners.

In February 2022, the company also introduced Invisalign system innovations for the Align Digital Platform, including the new ClinCheck Live Update for 3D controls, the Invisalign Practice App and Invisalign Personalized Plan and Invisalign Smile Architect. The innovations will provide doctors with greater flexibility, consistency of treatment preferences, real-time treatment plan access and modification capabilities, revolutionizing digital treatment planning for orthodontics and restorative dentistry.

The ALGN stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has declined 53.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3%.

