Align Technologies (ALGN) Set to Acquire Cubicure GmbH

Align Technologies ALGN recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire the privately held Cubicure GmbH. The announcement builds on Align and Cubicure’s successful collaboration spanning a number of years, which has contributed to breakthrough technologies and innovation in direct 3D printing.

The acquisition price is approximately €79 million, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments for Align’s existing ownership of the capital stock of Cubicure. The latest move will bolster ALGN‘s core capabilities in direct 3D printing and expand knowledge and expertise in one of the most strategic areas of innovation over the next decade.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 or early 2024.

About Cubicure GmbH

Vienna-based Cubicure GmbH is a pioneer in solutions for polymer additive manufacturing. The company develops, produces and distributes innovative materials, equipment, and processes for industrial 3D printing solutions.

Cubicure’s patented Hot Lithography technology uses a special heating and coating mechanism that enables the processing of highly viscous resins to produce particularly tough and temperature-resistant polymers. This high-precision 3D printing process facilitates the unprecedented additive manufacturing of resilient components with an astonishing first-of-its-kind material quality performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

News in Detail

Highly regarded in the global clear aligners market, Align Technologies has the largest 3D printing operations, producing more than 1 million custom appliances per day. It continues to innovate and invest in technologies that enable the next generation of direct 3D printed products, thereby creating more sustainable and efficient solutions.

Initially started as a joint development program, the partnership with Cubicure unfolded the potential for significant innovation in scaling ALGN’s direct 3D printing processes. Per Align’s representative, the decision to acquire Cubicure is a logical progression to bring their competent team and unique cutting-edge technology in-house. This will enable ALGN to scale its 3D printing operations to eventually directly print millions of custom appliances per day, supporting its long-term growth strategy.

The acquisition of Cubicure will also bolster ALGN’s existing intellectual property portfolio and know-how in direct 3D printing of appliances.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the 3D printing market is valued at $15.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.1% till 2028.

Recent Developments

Concurrently with the acquisition news, Align Technologies announced an innovation for the Invisalign system for greater control of digital treatment planning. The company introduced Plan Editor in ClinCheck treatment planning software, a new tool in the Align digital workflow built into the Align Digital Platform.

In addition, ALGN also launched the Invisalign Palatal Expander System, a modern and innovative direct 3D printed device based on proprietary and patented technology. Combined with Invisalign First aligners, Invisalign Palatal Expanders provide doctors with a full early intervention treatment solution, including both skeletal (orthopedic) and dental (orthodontic) arch expansion.

Price Performance

In the past six months, ALGN shares have gained 11.3% compared with the industry’s rise of 9.6%

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Align Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

