Align Tech Files Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Angelalign Over Clear Aligner Innovations

August 18, 2025 — 11:33 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) announced the filing of patent infringement lawsuits against Angelalign Technology, Inc., a Shanghai-based manufacturer of clear aligners. The lawsuits allege that Angelalign's products and associated software infringe multiple Align patents, which cover innovations including multilayer aligner materials, advanced treatment planning technologies, and enhanced aligner features.

The company noted that the legal actions have been initiated in the United States, Europe and China, jurisdictions where Align has made significant investments in innovation, aligner fabrication and treatment planning. Align seeks both injunctive relief and monetary damages through these intellectual property enforcement efforts.

