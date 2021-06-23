Align (ALGN) to Launch Limited-Edition Invisalign Aligner Case

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN collaborated with social media star Charli D’Amelio to launch the limited-edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case for its Invisalign brand. For investors’ note, Invisalign is a well-known advanced clear aligner system, which recently touched the 10 million “Invisalign smiles milestone”.

The company began collaborating with Charli D’Amelio last year when the teen icon began documenting her journey with the cutting-edge orthodontic Invisalign treatment, which fit her lifestyle and gave a superior smile.

The limited-edition aligner case is designed specifically to cater to CharliD’Amelio’s millions of followers on social media, especially those belonging to the teenage bracket. This is expected to bolster the adoption of the Invisalign treatment as an efficient alternative to metal braces to better fit the teenage lifestyle and provide great comfort.

Collaborating with a social media influencer is expected to broaden the company’s teenage customer base for Invisalign clear aligner.

More on This Limited-Edition Case

The Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case, priced at $24.99, is available at the official Invisalign store. Its design exhibits a pink exterior, lavender interior and a text printed as “All Smiles Here.”

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The clear aligner case features a secure magnetic closure, a textured liner to minimize movement during transit and a space behind the hinge to permit proper ventilation for aligners to stay fresh between wear. In addition, each case comes with a black Invisalign drawstring pouch for carrying personal oral hygiene essentials.

Industry Prospect

Per a report published in Grand View Research, the global clear aligners market size is expected to see a CAGR of 23.1% between 2020 and 2027. Factors, including increasing cases of dental disorders such as malocclusions, technological advancements in dental treatment, and increasing demand for flexible and customized clear aligners for patient’s comfort, are fueling market growth.

Given the substantial market prospects, the release of the limited-edition cases for Invisalign clear aligners seems strategic and well-timed.

Notable Developments

In June 2021, Align released iTero Workflow 2.0 software and iTero Element 5D Imaging system auto-upload functionality to drive innovationin digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry. The iTero Workflow 2.0 software is packed with advanced features such as faster scanning, enhanced intraoral visualization and improved patient communication tools. The iTero Element 5D Imaging system auto-upload functionality serves as an efficient replacement to traditional intraoral photos by streamlining Invisalign case submissions with intraoral color scan images.

In April 2021, Align and DECA Dental Group extended their multi-year agreement for the Invisalign system through early 2025. In addition to access to customized clinical education for the Invisalign system, the contract includes extended use of iTero Element 5D imaging system to support DECA Dental doctors and clinical support team members across DECA Dental Group’s U.S. facilities to adopt new workflows.

Share Price Performance

The company’s shares have outperformed its industry over the past year. It has gained 134.7% compared with the industry’s 32.1% growth.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, Align carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A few other top-ranked stocks from the Medical-Dental Supplies industry are Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, Straumann Holding AG SAUHF and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST.

Henry Schein, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.20%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25.80%.

Straumann, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.