Align (ALGN) Extends Invisalign G8 Availability Worldwide

Acting in accordance with its earlier promise, Align Technology ALGN announced the commercial availability of Invisalign G8 with new SmartForce Aligner Activation worldwide. The new SmartForce technology is the company’s latest biomechanics innovation. For investors’ note, in October, the company first announced the availability of Invisalign G8 in first-quarter 2021.

Align has helped treat more than 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system, and is advancing the same in digital dentistry by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcome.

With this latest development, Align is likely to boost the Clear Aligner segment.

More on Invisalign G8

Invisalign G8 is well informed by the company’s foundational biomechanics for clear aligners and database of greater than 9 million Invisalign patients. Additionally, with the help of Invisalign G8, doctors can now choose automatic placement of Precision Bite Ramps during the prescription process.

The new SmartForce Aligner Activation helps create specific, strategic contact areas between the aligner and the tooth that work together with SmartForce features for even greater control of the force systems.

Invisalign G8 with new SmartForce Aligner Activation ensures sufficient and consistent activation in every aligner stage to optimize tooth movements as well as further improve certainty for frequently treated crowding, crossbite, and deep bite cases.

In crowding and crossbite cases, SmartForce Aligner Activation helps reduce the possibility of buccal crown tipping during posterior arch expansion by working synergistically with New Optimized Expansion Support attachments. In deep bite cases, SmartForce Aligner Activation shows up to two times improvement in predictability of incisor intrusion.

Recent Updates

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Align recorded stupendous growth in Invisalign Aligners, given strong acceleration in the adoption of Invisalign. Aligner recorded revenues of $700.7 million, which grew 28.9% year over year. During the quarter, the company shipped a record 568,000 Invisalign cases, reflecting an increase of 37.3% year over year.

Given greater adoption of Invisalign worldwide and higher growth, the availability of Invisalign G8 globally is well timed and is likely to boost the company’s overall growth.

In February 2021, Align introduced the iTero Element Plus Series, which extends the portfolio of iTero Element scanners and imaging systems to include new solutions that serve a broader range of the dental market. The latest solutions feature advanced technology and capabilities designed to improve scanning experience, increase practice productivity, as well as drive higher patient outcome.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global clear aligners market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.1%. Factors such as rising technological advancements pertaining to dental treatment and growing demand for customized clear aligners are fueling the market.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have surged 130% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s 21% rally.

