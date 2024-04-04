Align (ALGN) Debuts Invisalign Palatal Expander in New Markets

Align Technologies ALGN recently announced that the Invisalign Palatal Expander system is now commercially available in Australia and New Zealand. The system has been included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods and the New Zealand Web-Assisted Notification of Devices Database and covers broad patient applicability, including growing children, teens and adults (with surgery or other techniques).

The newest development is expected to significantly boost ALGN’s Clear Aligner segment. Following its launch in Australia and New Zealand, the system is set to debut in other APAC markets pending regulatory approvals starting in 2024.

Significance of the Invisalign Palatal Expander System

The modern and innovative direct 3D printed device from ALGN is based on its proprietary and patented technology. Invisalign Palatal Expanders are intended for use in rapid expansion and subsequent holding of skeletal and/or dental narrow maxilla (upper jaw) with primary, mixed or permanent dentition during the treatment of patients.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The system consists of a series of removable devices staged in small increments of movement to expand a patient’s narrow maxilla to a position determined by their treating doctor. Each direct 3D printed device is customized to the patient’s unique anatomy based on an iTero intraoral digital scan. A palatal expansion treatment plan and device design are then developed using the company’s proprietary AI-driven orthodontic software.

Combined with Invisalign First aligners, Invisalign Palatal Expanders provide doctors with a full early intervention treatment solution, such as Phase 1 or early interceptive treatment, which makes up about 20% of orthodontic case starts each year and is growing. Phase I treatment is traditionally done through arch expanders or partial metal braces before all permanent teeth have erupted, typically at ages six through 10.

Together, Invisalign Palatal Expanders and Invisalign First aligners provide doctors with a solution set to treat the most common skeletal and dental malocclusions in growing children. Furthermore, the addition of mandibular advancement features to Invisalign aligners provides doctors with more options for treating skeletal and dental jaw imbalances and bite correction for their growing patients during their teenage years.

More on the News

ALGN is excited to present its latest innovation in the field of digital orthodontics to its doctor customers in Australia and New Zealand. With the increasing demand for orthodontic treatment among children and teenagers in these countries, the launch of the Invisalign Palatal Expander system has enabled the company to offer a more comprehensive early interceptive treatment solution in conjunction with Invisalign First.

The system alleviates the most complex challenges with palatal expansion while simultaneously providing an exceptional patient experience that is both comfortable and supports proper oral hygiene.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the 3D printing market is valued at $15 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.1% till 2028.

Notable Developments in the Clear Aligner Segment

In January 2024, Align Technologies acquired Cubicure GmbH, the pioneer in direct 3D printing solutions for polymer additive manufacturing. The addition of Cubicure will support and scale ALGN’s strategic innovation roadmap and strengthen the Align Digital Platform. Further, Cubicure will also extend and scale the company’s printing, materials and manufacturing capabilities for the 3D printed product portfolio, including the Invisalign Palatal Expander system.

Further, in December 2023, ALGN secured the FDA 510(K) clearance for the Invisalign Palatal Expander system for broad patient applicability, including growing children, teens and adults (with surgery or other techniques).

Price Performance

In the past six months, ALGN shares have risen 10.7% against the industry’s fall of 2.5%

