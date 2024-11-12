Alight Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alight Inc. (ALIT):

Earnings: -$44 million in Q3 vs. -$40 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q3 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alight Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $555 million in Q3 vs. $557 million in the same period last year.

