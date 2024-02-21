Alight Group Q4 Earnings - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Looking ahead, Alight Group, Inc. (ALIT) expects its full-year earnings in line with analysts' view.

Alight expects adjusted income per share of $0.72 per share to $0.77 per share, in line with analysts' average forecast of $0.73 per share.

Annual revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion, below the analysts' estimate of $3.71 billion.

Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Alight Group:

Earnings: -$83 million in Q4 vs. -$65 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q4 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alight Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.26 per share Revenue: $960 million in Q4 vs. $942 million in the same period last year.

