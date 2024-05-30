News & Insights

Stocks

Alien Metals Ramps Up Exploration at Pinderi Hills

May 30, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Alien Metals Ltd (GB:UFO) has released an update.

Alien Metals Ltd has announced accelerated exploration plans for its Pinderi Hills Project in Western Australia, focusing on expanding its silver and precious metals resources. The project, boasting significant platinum group metals and gold, is strategically located near major infrastructure, enhancing its development prospects. The company is also reviewing strategic funding options for its Hancock Iron Ore Project to maximize shareholder value.

