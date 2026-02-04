Alico Inc. Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Alico Inc. (ALCO) announced Loss for first quarter of -$3,48 million

The company's earnings came in at -$3,48 million, or -$0.45 per share. This compares with -$9.17 million, or -$1.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 88.8% to $1.89 million from $16.89 million last year.

Alico Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

