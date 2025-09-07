Is Alibaba's Quick Commerce Push the Right Strategy for the Company?

Key Points Alibaba’s quick commerce push is a defensive necessity.

Profitability remains a challenge.

The success of this bet will depend on execution and whether Alibaba can leverage its ecosystem advantages to improve efficiency.

10 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group ›

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) is best known as China's e-commerce pioneer, with platforms like Taobao and Tmall shaping the shopping habits of hundreds of millions of consumers. But in recent quarters, the company has been pushing hard into a new frontier: quick commerce, or ultra-fast delivery of groceries and daily essentials within 30 minutes to an hour.

It's an ambitious strategy that reflects shifting consumer expectations in China's urban markets. But it also raises an important question for investors: Is Alibaba's quick commerce push a brilliant strategic move, or is it a costly distraction that weighs on profitability?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why quick commerce matters for Alibaba

One of the biggest issues investors have about Alibaba lately is its decision to go all in for the instant commerce war with Meituan and JD.com. Their concern is that the strategy is merely a hasty attempt to expand the e-commerce business.

The rationale behind launching Taobao Instant Commerce is simple. Consumer behavior is changing, especially in China's largest cities. Younger shoppers, in particular, want fresh groceries, snacks, and daily necessities delivered instantly rather than waiting a day or two. That demand has fueled the rise of Meituan, which dominates the food delivery and local services space, and Pinduoduo, whose Duo Duo Grocery business has been rapidly scaling.

Without a response, Alibaba risked losing relevance in categories that drive daily engagement. That's why it has been investing in platforms like Freshippo, its hybrid online-offline grocery chain, and Taocaicai, its community group-buying service. Both feed into the quick commerce model, offering consumers speed and convenience while keeping them in Alibaba's ecosystem.

For Alibaba, this isn't just about groceries. It's about protecting the company's user base. If consumers log into Taobao multiple times a week for essentials, they're more likely to stick around for electronics, apparel, and higher-margin purchases. In other words, quick commerce is as much about defense as it is about growth.

The profitability problem

The downside is that quick commerce is expensive. Unlike traditional e-commerce, which relies on centralized warehouses and bulk deliveries, quick commerce requires localized distribution hubs, dense logistics networks, and frequent small-basket orders.

In its June 2025 quarter (Q1 fiscal 2026), Alibaba's management acknowledged that while quick commerce is driving engagement, it remains a drag on profitability. To put it into perspective, China's commerce revenue grew by 10%, yet adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 21%.

The decline in profitability may look "small" compared to Meituan -- operating profit fell 98% in the latest quarter -- but that's because Alibaba has a remarkably profitable e-commerce business, which subsidizes the losses in its quick commerce pursuit.

The profitability challenge is not unique to Alibaba. Globally, quick commerce players from GoPuff in the U.S. to Getir in Europe have struggled to make the economics work. Low order values, high delivery costs, and customer price sensitivity make scaling profitability a steep climb.

The risk for Alibaba is that it ends up locked in a costly arms race with Meituan and JD.com -- with all three fighting for market share in a sector where no one is sustainably profitable.

Why investors shouldn't dismiss it altogether

Still, Alibaba has some distinct competitive advantages that pure-play quick commerce players lack:

Cainiao logistics: Alibaba already runs one of China's most advanced logistics networks, giving it the scale and infrastructure to support fast delivery more efficiently than smaller rivals.

Alibaba already runs one of China's most advanced logistics networks, giving it the scale and infrastructure to support fast delivery more efficiently than smaller rivals. Eleme: Alibaba owns Eleme, the second-largest food delivery platform in China, behind just Meituan, so there are enormous synergies between food delivery and instant commerce.

Alibaba owns Eleme, the second-largest food delivery platform in China, behind just Meituan, so there are enormous synergies between food delivery and instant commerce. Ecosystem synergies: Unlike standalone players, Alibaba can monetize engagement across multiple business lines, from e-commerce to advertising to payments via Alipay. That makes each quick commerce customer more valuable in the long run, justifying the acquisition cost.

What does it mean for investors?

Alibaba's quick commerce strategy is a double-edged sword. On one side, it strains profitability in the short term. On the other hand, it shores up Alibaba's competitive position when rivals are gaining ground.

For long-term investors, the right way to view quick commerce may be as a strategic defensive play rather than a profit driver today. If Alibaba can integrate it tightly with its logistics, AI, and ecosystem advantages, the bet could eventually pay off.

Going forward, investors should monitor two metrics. First, user growth and engagement. Second, loss narrowing. A positive development in at least one (if not both) metrics will signal the success of this strategy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alibaba Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Alibaba Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alibaba Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Lawrence Nga has positions in Alibaba Group and PDD Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.