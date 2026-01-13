Is Alibaba's Cash Flow Pressure Making Its Growth Strategy Riskier?

Alibaba’s BABA cash flow strain is increasingly highlighting the risks embedded in its expansion-led strategy. Despite healthy revenue traction in AI, cloud computing and commerce, September-quarter results underscored a widening gap between top-line growth and cash generation. The sharp drop in operating cash flow and a sizable free cash flow outflow reflect the capital-intensive nature of Alibaba’s current expansion phase.



A major contributor to this pressure is Alibaba’s heavy investment in AI and cloud infrastructure. The company has spent roughly RMB120 billion in capital expenditure over the past four quarters, betting on long-term leadership in cloud and AI services. While Cloud Intelligence revenues continue to grow strongly, monetization remains behind infrastructure buildout, limiting near-term cash conversion. At the same time, Alibaba’s rapid push into quick commerce is boosting revenues but continues to weigh on margins due to logistics costs, subsidies and elevated customer acquisition spending.



Also, profitability and EBITA will fluctuate as investments remain elevated and competition intensifies. Rising sales, marketing and product development expenses further reinforce that Alibaba is prioritizing growth and market share over near-term cash flow stability.



Alibaba’s long-term upside depends on AI and quick commerce evolving into high-return businesses. However, persistent near-term cash flow pressure is elevating the risk profile of the strategy, especially when the Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests only limited mid-single-digit revenue growth of 5.75% in fiscal 2026, an outlook that appears modest relative to the capital and execution risks involved.

How Alibaba’s Rivals Navigate Cash Flow Pressures

JD.com JD shows stronger discipline in handling cash flow pressure while competing with Alibaba by relying on its supply-chain-focused model. In the third quarter of 2025, JD.com delivered solid revenue growth and improved retail margins despite heavy logistics investment. JD.com benefits from its self-owned logistics that improve inventory control and working capital. Although JD.com faces margin pressure from higher spending, its scale and efficiency support long-term cash flow stability.



PDD Holdings PDD manages cash flow pressure better than many rivals by using an asset-light marketplace model. In the third quarter of 2025, PDD Holdings generated strong operating cash flow and held a very large cash balance, giving it financial flexibility. PDD Holdings benefits from tight cost control and solid profitability without heavy logistics spending. While growth has slowed and marketing costs remain high, PDD Holdings continues to grow profits, helping it withstand pricing pressure better than Alibaba.

BABA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BABA shares have rallied 53.7% in the past six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s growth of 8.4% and 7.4%, respectively.

BABA’s 6-Month Price Performance



From a valuation standpoint, BABA stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio of 19.13X compared with the industry’s 25.48X. BABA has a Value Score of F.

BABA’s Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.42 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating a 28.8% year-over-year decline.



Alibaba currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

