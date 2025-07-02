Markets
BABA

Alibaba.com, Wix.com Join To Facilitate Seamless Global Trade

July 02, 2025 — 09:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alibaba.com and Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) announced a strategic partnership aimed at empowering digital entrepreneurs, new businesses, and SMEs to expand their global reach. The collaboration will enable Wix merchants to expand their global wholesale capabilities through Alibaba.com while providing Alibaba.com merchants the opportunity to establish direct-to-consumer and B2B storefronts powered by Wix's commerce infrastructure.

The partnership rollout will occur in phases. Anticipated future features include AI-powered product discovery, automated onboarding processes, and intelligent product-matching tools.

RTTNews
