Alibaba.com and Wix.com Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Global Entrepreneurs and Enhance E-commerce Capabilities

Alibaba.com and Wix partner to enhance global trade for entrepreneurs via integrated sourcing and selling tools.

Quiver AI Summary

Alibaba.com and Wix.com have announced a strategic partnership to enhance global trade opportunities for digital entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This collaboration aims to enable Wix merchants to become Global Gold Suppliers on Alibaba.com, providing them with tools to streamline their global selling processes and access to a curated marketplace for sourcing high-quality products efficiently. Alibaba.com sellers will also benefit from Wix's AI-driven tools to create branded storefronts, enhancing their direct engagement with customers. The partnership is designed to simplify international trade, allowing both platforms to support business expansion across over 200 countries. Future enhancements include AI-powered tools and automated onboarding processes to further facilitate global commerce.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership between Alibaba.com and Wix aims to empower digital entrepreneurs and SMEs, enhancing their global reach and capabilities.

Wix merchants can become Global Gold Suppliers on Alibaba.com, simplifying the process of entering global markets and increasing sales opportunities.

Alibaba.com sellers gain access to Wix's powerful AI platform, enabling the creation of branded storefronts and direct engagement with consumers and businesses.

The partnership indicates a commitment to innovation, with planned features that will further streamline global commerce for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the partnership comes amidst increasing scrutiny and criticism of both companies regarding their ability to protect user data and privacy, raising concerns for potential customers.

The phase rollout of the partnership and future enhancements may indicate that the immediate benefits are limited, potentially leading to customer dissatisfaction if expectations are not met in a timely manner.

The reliance on a joint initiative may expose both companies to greater risk if the partnership does not perform as anticipated, impacting their respective reputations and market positions.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Alibaba.com and Wix about?

The partnership aims to empower entrepreneurs by integrating Alibaba.com’s wholesale capabilities with Wix’s eCommerce tools for global trade.

How can Wix merchants benefit from Alibaba.com?

Wix merchants can access Alibaba.com’s global marketplace, become Global Gold Suppliers, and streamline sourcing products efficiently.

What features will be available to Alibaba.com sellers using Wix?

Alibaba.com sellers can create branded D2C and B2B storefronts using Wix's AI tools, enhancing their digital presence and customer engagement.

What initiatives are included in this partnership?

The partnership includes seller app integration, smart sourcing for Wix merchants, and direct access to Wix's powerful digital tools for Alibaba.com sellers.

Who can benefit from this collaboration?

This collaboration benefits small businesses, digital entrepreneurs, and SMEs seeking to expand their reach in global wholesale markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $WIX stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WIX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WIX forecast page.

$WIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WIX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $263.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $250.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $300.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $276.0 on 01/13/2025

Full Release





Integrated tools and exclusive benefits empowering millions of entrepreneurs across both platforms to seamlessly source products and drive sales worldwide

















NEW YORK



–



Alibaba.com



, a leading global business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, and





Wix.com





Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally



1



, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at empowering digital entrepreneurs, new businesses, and SMEs to expand their global reach. This strategic collaboration will enable Wix merchants to expand their global wholesale capabilities through Alibaba.com while providing Alibaba.com merchants the opportunity to establish robust direct-to-consumer (D2C) and B2B storefronts powered by Wix's comprehensive commerce infrastructure. Collectively, these platforms will facilitate seamless global trade across over 200 countries and regions.





The partnership is anchored in three strategic initiatives:







1. Alibaba.com Seller App Integration with Wix Marketplace







Wix merchants now have the opportunity to seamlessly become Global Gold Suppliers (GGS) on Alibaba.com by simply downloading the Alibaba.com Seller App via the Wix Marketplace. This integrated solution ensures automated synchronization of products and orders, significantly simplifying global selling processes for Wix merchants. Leveraging advanced identity verification capability, Alibaba.com's streamlined onboarding process enables rapid account activation, allowing businesses to quickly tap into a network of millions of verified global buyers, including retailers, distributors, and importers.







2. Smart and Efficient Sourcing from Alibaba.com for Wix Merchants







Through this partnership, Wix merchants gain access to a curated sourcing marketplace powered by Alibaba.com. This dedicated wholesale marketplace facilitates the efficient discovery of reliable, high-quality suppliers worldwide. Wix merchants can now source products tailored to their unique catalog needs, enabling quick market testing, innovative product bundling, and private-label creation with reduced risk and greater agility.







3. Alibaba.com Sellers Have Direct Access to Wix’s Powerful AI Platform







Alibaba.com sellers will benefit significantly from the opportunity to build their own branded D2C and B2B storefronts utilizing Wix’s full suite of intuitive AI, design, marketing, and eCommerce tools. With Single Sign-On (SSO) capability, Alibaba.com sellers can easily expand their digital presence, strengthen brand identity, and directly engage with both consumers and business buyers globally.





“At Alibaba.com, we are committed to creating accessible global trade opportunities for businesses of all sizes,” said Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com. “Our partnership with Wix simplifies the complexities of international trade, offering small businesses streamlined solutions for sourcing, selling, and expanding their global reach.”





“At Wix, we’re focused on giving every business, from solo entrepreneurs to established brands, the tools to grow and scale globally,” said Nir Zohar, President of Wix. “Our collaboration with Alibaba.com takes that a step further. It opens powerful new opportunities for our users to tap into international wholesale markets, while also giving Alibaba.com merchants the ability to create stronger, more direct connections with their customers.”





The partnership rollout will occur in phases, intending to offer a robust roadmap of forthcoming enhancements. Anticipated future features include AI-powered product discovery, automated onboarding processes, and intelligent product-matching tools. These innovations aim to simplify and accelerate global commerce, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises.





Learn more about the partnership





here





.







About Alibaba.com







Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.





Media Relations Contact: Mike Hong via





mike.hong@alibaba-inc.com













About Wix.com Ltd.













Wix





is the leading SaaS website builder platform



1



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.





For more about Wix, please visit our





Press Room









Media Relations Contact:





PR@wix.com











1



Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q1 2025..



























Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.