Alibaba vs. Microsoft: Which Cloud Stock to Buy on Better AI Upside?

Alibaba Group BABA and Microsoft MSFT represent two divergent paths in the global cloud and AI race. While Microsoft dominates Western enterprise computing through Azure and its OpenAI partnership, Alibaba maintains leadership in China's cloud market despite mounting challenges. Both companies have made massive AI commitments that will define their trajectories for years to come. Recent data from Synergy shows Microsoft achieved a 20% share of the global cloud market in second-quarter 2025, while Alibaba won 4% share.



The timing for this comparison is critical as generative AI transforms cloud computing economics. Microsoft recently became the second company to surpass $4 trillion in market value following explosive Azure growth, while Alibaba announced a historic $53 billion infrastructure investment even as its stock languishes near decade lows.



Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for BABA Stock

Alibaba's ambitious $53 billion cloud and AI infrastructure commitment over three years exceeds its entire past decade of spending, signaling management's recognition that survival depends on AI competitiveness. The company's cloud segment showed tentative recovery with revenues excluding consolidated subsidiaries growing 17% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter, while AI-related products maintained triple-digit growth for five consecutive quarters. Recent launches, including Qwen-Max, QwQ-Plus reasoning model, and QVQ-Max visual processing, demonstrate technical capabilities, with management claiming performance matching Western rivals.



However, these positives cannot mask deepening structural problems. Cloud growth remains sluggish compared to global peers, with public cloud revenues achieving only modest double-digit expansion while Microsoft's Azure rockets at 39%. The pivot toward high-quality revenues disguises market share losses and monetization failures. More troublingly, Alibaba canceled its cloud unit IPO, citing U.S. chip restrictions, exposing critical vulnerability to escalating technology sanctions that could cripple AI ambitions.



The company's financial deterioration accelerates despite heavy investment. Free cash flow collapsed 70% year over year due to infrastructure spending and merchant refunds, while adjusted EBITDA declined 5% even as revenues grew. Core e-commerce faces margin compression with customer management revenues crawling at 1% growth. Chinese regulatory uncertainty persists as authorities maintain unpredictable intervention patterns. Alibaba confronts a combination of geopolitical hostility, competitive displacement, and strategic confusion that renders its AI investments potentially worthless.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings indicates a downward revision of 10.9% over the past 30 days to $8.58 per share. The market appears to be pessimistic about Alibaba's growth trajectory.

The Case for MSFT Stock

Microsoft's unprecedented AI momentum validates its position as the definitive platform for enterprise transformation. Azure's remarkable 39% growth, reaching $75 billion annual revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter, demonstrates explosive adoption as organizations embrace AI capabilities at scale. The exclusive OpenAI partnership provides unmatched access to frontier models, while Azure AI Foundry's general availability supporting 1,900+ models establishes Microsoft as the comprehensive AI development ecosystem. Infrastructure leadership through first-to-market Nvidia GB200 deployment, achieving 865,000 tokens per second throughput, creates insurmountable competitive advantages.



AI integration across Microsoft's portfolio multiplies growth vectors and deepens competitive moats. GitHub Copilot's evolution to autonomous coding agents, accelerating Microsoft 365 Copilot enterprise adoption, and Dynamics 365 AI enhancements drove commercial bookings past $100 billion. With remaining performance obligations hitting $368 billion, up 37% year over year, Microsoft enjoys extraordinary revenue visibility. The company's execution excellence shows in delivering 18% revenue growth to $76.4 billion while expanding operating margins to 44.9%, demonstrating pricing power that will persist as AI becomes mission-critical.



Strategic advantages compound Microsoft's dominance. Leadership in multi-agent orchestration through Copilot Studio, pioneering enterprise AI governance via Entra Agent ID, and establishing industry standards with Model Context Protocol cement architectural control. Azure's 70+ region presence, each AI-optimized with liquid cooling, provides unmatched global scale. Revolutionary services like autonomous SRE Agents and Project Amelie automated ML pipelines position Microsoft years ahead. Microsoft offers unparalleled exposure to AI's transformative potential backed by proven execution and accelerating adoption.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.32 per share, indicating an upward revision of 2.3% over the past 30 days

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

Both stocks carry premium valuations but for opposite reasons. Microsoft's 33.42x forward P/E and 11.92x sales multiple reflect justified confidence in sustained growth, with the stock reaching record highs above $550. Alibaba stock is trading at a 12.92x P/E, masking fundamental deterioration.

BABA vs. MSFT: P/E F12M Ratio



While Microsoft consistently achieves new highs, Alibaba stock has declined 9.3% over the past three months compared with Microsoft’s 15.8% growth.

BABA Underperforms MSFT in 3-Month Period



Conclusion

Microsoft decisively wins this comparison through superior AI execution, dominant positioning, and accelerating momentum. Azure's 39% growth crushes Alibaba's 6% expansion while Microsoft's proven AI monetization contrasts with Alibaba's struggling unit economics. Geographic advantages, regulatory stability, and enterprise trust create sustainable competitive moats that Alibaba cannot overcome despite massive spending. Microsoft's premium valuation reflects genuine growth while Alibaba's discount signals existential risks. Investors should buy Microsoft to capture AI's generational opportunity and sell Alibaba to avoid deteriorating fundamentals, regulatory uncertainty, and strategic displacement threatening permanent capital impairment. MSFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas Alibaba has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.