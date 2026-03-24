Alibaba Group Reportedly Unveils New AI CPU For Agentic Computing

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) introduced XuanTie C950, a new central processing unit designed to support agentic AI workloads and multi-step task execution in data centers, according to several media reports. Developed by Alibaba DAMO Academy, the chip is aimed at inference tasks, enabling AI models to run efficiently in production environments.

The XuanTie C950 is built on the RISC-V architecture, offering an alternative to designs from Arm Holdings plc. Alibaba said the chip delivers more than 30 percent better performance than some mainstream products through customization for specific inference patterns.

The launch expands Alibaba's semiconductor efforts through its T-Head division as Chinese firms seek greater chip self-reliance amid U.S. restrictions affecting access to NVIDIA Corporation processors.

BABA is currently trading $124.93 down $1.13 or 0.90 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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