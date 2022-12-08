Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: BABA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.69, changing hands as high as $94.23 per share. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BABA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BABA's low point in its 52 week range is $58.01 per share, with $138.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.08.

