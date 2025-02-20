Alibaba Group EPS Rises, Cash Flow Dips

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), the Chinese e-commerce and technology conglomerate, reported its fourth-quarter earnings for 2024 on Feb. 20, 2025. The company reported a slight performance boost above market expectations, with non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) reaching $2.93 against a projected $2.66. Revenue for the quarter totaled $38.381 billion, outpacing the forecast of $38.102 billion.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Non-GAAP EPS $2.93 $2.66 $2.37 Revenue $38.381B $38.102B $37.117B Non-GAAP Net Income $6.996B N/A $6.641B Free Cash Flow $5.346B N/A $8.000B

Understanding Alibaba's Business Model

Alibaba Group is a Chinese e-commerce titan recognized for its extensive digital ecosystems, encompassing diverse segments such as online retail, cloud computing, and international commerce. Its flagship platforms, Taobao and Tmall, dominate China's e-commerce, making them central to Alibaba’s business strategy.

In recent years, Alibaba has shifted its focus toward international expansion and cloud computing. This transition is driven by the market's increasing demand for technology-led services and Alibaba's strategic goal to captureglobal marketpresence beyond China.

Quarterly Performance Analysis

Alibaba's most recent earnings report points to resilient growth in several core segments. In the China Commerce Sector, revenues rose by 5% to RMB129,516 million ($17.743 billion). The Cloud Intelligence Group saw a standout performance with 13% growth year-over-year, bringing in RMB31,742 million ($4.349 billion).

On the international front, the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group experienced a 32% revenue spike to RMB37,756 million ($5.173 billion).

Cainiao, the logistics branch, slightly decreased its revenue by 1% to RMB28,241 million ($3.869 billion), a consequence of restructuring efforts. Meanwhile, the local consumer services branch saw a 12% growth in revenue, driven by platforms Amap and Ele.me. Furthermore, the digital media segment reported an 8% increase in revenue to RMB5,438 million ($745 million), thanks to advertising boosts.

Despite overall growth, Alibaba's free cash flow contracted, reaching $5.346 billion. This decline is indicative of considerable outlays toward infrastructure investments, particularly in cloud services.

Looking Ahead

For the forthcoming quarters, Alibaba's management is optimistic, focusing on AI-led solutions as a significant growth driver. The company aims to strengthen its commerce ecosystem by leveraging its AI capabilities across platforms, while expanding its footprint in international markets. For 2025, Alibaba anticipates continued revenue growth, especially within the cloud and international commerce segments.

