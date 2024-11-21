Alibaba Forms New E-commerce Business Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has announced the formation of a new E-commerce Business Group, integrating major platforms like Taobao, Tmall, and Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Fan Jiang. This strategic move aims to strengthen Alibaba’s domestic and international supply chain operations.

