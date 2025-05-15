Alibaba Doesn't Meet Lofty Expectations

Here's our initial take on Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue RMB 221.9 billion RMB 236.5 billion 7% Missed Adjusted EPS RMB 10.14 RMB 12.52 23% Missed Free cash flow RMB 15.58 billion RMB 3.74 billion -76% n/a Cloud Intelligence Group revenue RMB 25.6 billion RMB 30.1 billion 18% n/a

Alibaba grows but misses expectations

In its latest fiscal quarter, Alibaba generated the U.S. dollar equivalent of about $32.6 billion in revenue, up about 7% year over year, although this failed to meet the expectations of analysts. On the bottom line, Alibaba's adjusted earnings increased significantly but also fell short of estimates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Within the business, Alibaba's growth was relatively strong. Customer management revenue in the flagship Taobao and Tmall Group China e-commerce platforms grew by 12% on improved take rates. The Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group grew by 22% on strong cross-border business. And the Cloud Intelligence Group, which includes the company's artificial intelligence (AI) efforts, saw revenue grow by 18%.

During the quarter, Alibaba spent about $600 million on buybacks of shares traded in the U.S., which makes its trailing-12-month total spending $11.9 billion. As a result, Alibaba's outstanding shares have declined by more than 5% compared with a year ago.

Immediate Market Reaction

The initial market reaction to Alibaba's earnings report was negative. As of 6:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Alibaba stock was down 5% for the day. This isn't surprising considering the misses on the top and bottom lines while capex is elevated.

What to Watch

Looking ahead, it will be worth watching if the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China have any effect on the nation's economy, either directly or indirectly. After all, keep in mind that this quarter took place before the Trump administration's big reciprocal-tariff announcement.

Alibaba's AI investments will also be important to keep an eye on, as the company recently launched the newest version of its Qwen large language model. You'll notice in the chart above that Alibaba's free cash flow declined by 76% year over year, and the primary reason was increased investment in cloud infrastructure.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Alibaba Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Alibaba Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alibaba Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $613,951!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $796,353!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.