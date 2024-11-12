Is Alibaba (BABA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Alibaba (BABA). BABA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.13, which compares to its industry's average of 25.34. BABA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.49 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 8.92, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that BABA has a P/CF ratio of 14.53. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BABA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.50. Within the past 12 months, BABA's P/CF has been as high as 18.13 and as low as 7.19, with a median of 10.84.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) may be another strong Internet - Commerce stock to add to your shortlist. TRIP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of TripAdvisor are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.66 and a PEG ratio of 2.92 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 25.34 and 1.04, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, TRIP's P/E has been as high as 19.09, as low as 8.77, with a median of 12.07, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.28, as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.67.

TripAdvisor also has a P/B ratio of 2.27 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.72. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 4.68, as low as 2.07, with a median of 3.07.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Alibaba and TripAdvisor are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BABA and TRIP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.