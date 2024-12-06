Alibaba Announces Strategic Share Repurchases

Alibaba (BABA) has released an update.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited has announced a series of share repurchases on the New York Stock Exchange, with a total of 24,376,048 shares repurchased between November 21 and 29, 2024. The repurchase prices ranged from USD 10.38 to USD 10.87 per share, reflecting the company’s strategic move to optimize its capital structure. This activity is part of Alibaba’s broader strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage the company’s stock market presence effectively.
