Algorand and Blockstack Are Building a Multi-Chain Smart Contract Language

Algorand and Blockstack are collaborating on a new smart contract programming language that moves the two startups toward direct, inter-blockchain communications.

Called Clarity, the project will ultimately allow developers to write smart contracts that execute across their two blockchains â and others that might decide to join the open source initiative â without involving third-party interoperability protocols like Polkadot, executives at both companies told CoinDesk.Â

The potential for direct inter-chain communications is likely as boundless as the ideas of the developers deploying smart contracts across the two very different platforms. Algorandâs proof-of-stake blockchain often caters to financial use cases, while Blockstackâs upcoming Stacks 2.0 âproof-of-transferâ blockchain looks more broadly at decentralized computing.

âWe believe itâs a multi-chain world,â said Steve Kokinos, chief executive at Algorand. âPeople are going to use different chains for different purposes and interoperability is going to be critical.â

Less-buggy smart contracts

Blockstack CEO Muneeb Ali said it was the similarity of his and Algorandâs smart contract design philosophies that brought them together.Â

âWe were already looking at the same properties,â Ali said.

Both are acutely interested in deploying ânon-Turing completeâ languages. Algorand 2.0âs TEAL smart contract language is non-Turing complete, as is Blockstackâs eponymous Clarity, already planned to debut on Stacks 2.0. Ali estimated the two languages had â80-90%â in common at the outset.

Non-Turing completeness means, in part, that a languageâs programs cannot in theory run forever â and that, in practice, means its programs are somewhat more restrictive than ones written in a Turing-complete language.

But non-Turing complete languages are also far less prone to bugs than their computationally complete brethren because of that same property. Their smart contracts donât need to be manually audited, Ali said.Â

âEverything can be precise, everything can be verified,â Ali said, contrasting Clarity with potentially error-prone alternative languages that could put âhundreds of millions of dollarsâ of smart contract user funds at risk.Â

The infamous DAO hack is perhaps the best-known example of the potential perils of buggy smart contracts written in a Turing-complete language. That 2016 heist cost users $50 million in ether, all because of a bug.Â

âThe number question for these smart contracts is actually just: Are they precise and secure?â So the language has to be just focused on that, whichÂ is what we have done here,â Ali said.Â

Kokinos said Clarity provides a âphilosophically different approach to smart contracts.â

Clarity will also make for simpler developer experiences, he said. âWeâre providing people tools to make it less necessary for them to learn a lot about how the blockchain works and about the underlying parts of the system and just enable people to get their work done.â

