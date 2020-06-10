Algorand and Blockstack Are Building a Multi-Chain Smart Contract Language
Algorand and Blockstack are collaborating on a new smart contract programming language that moves the two startups toward direct, inter-blockchain communications.
Called Clarity, the project will ultimately allow developers to write smart contracts that execute across their two blockchains â and others that might decide to join the open source initiative â without involving third-party interoperability protocols like Polkadot, executives at both companies told CoinDesk.Â
The potential for direct inter-chain communications is likely as boundless as the ideas of the developers deploying smart contracts across the two very different platforms. Algorandâs proof-of-stake blockchain often caters to financial use cases, while Blockstackâs upcoming Stacks 2.0 âproof-of-transferâ blockchain looks more broadly at decentralized computing.
Related: Bug in âTimelockedâ Bitcoin Contracts Could Spur Miners to Steal From Each Other
âWe believe itâs a multi-chain world,â said Steve Kokinos, chief executive at Algorand. âPeople are going to use different chains for different purposes and interoperability is going to be critical.â
Less-buggy smart contracts
Blockstack CEO Muneeb Ali said it was the similarity of his and Algorandâs smart contract design philosophies that brought them together.Â
âWe were already looking at the same properties,â Ali said.
Both are acutely interested in deploying ânon-Turing completeâ languages. Algorand 2.0âs TEAL smart contract language is non-Turing complete, as is Blockstackâs eponymous Clarity, already planned to debut on Stacks 2.0. Ali estimated the two languages had â80-90%â in common at the outset.
Related: Enigma Blockchain Has a New Name and a Privacy Boost in the Works
Non-Turing completeness means, in part, that a languageâs programs cannot in theory run forever â and that, in practice, means its programs are somewhat more restrictive than ones written in a Turing-complete language.
But non-Turing complete languages are also far less prone to bugs than their computationally complete brethren because of that same property. Their smart contracts donât need to be manually audited, Ali said.Â
Read more: Who Will Pay for Turing-Complete Smart Contracts?
âEverything can be precise, everything can be verified,â Ali said, contrasting Clarity with potentially error-prone alternative languages that could put âhundreds of millions of dollarsâ of smart contract user funds at risk.Â
The infamous DAO hack is perhaps the best-known example of the potential perils of buggy smart contracts written in a Turing-complete language. That 2016 heist cost users $50 million in ether, all because of a bug.Â
âThe number question for these smart contracts is actually just: Are they precise and secure?â So the language has to be just focused on that, whichÂ is what we have done here,â Ali said.Â
Kokinos said Clarity provides a âphilosophically different approach to smart contracts.â
Clarity will also make for simpler developer experiences, he said. âWeâre providing people tools to make it less necessary for them to learn a lot about how the blockchain works and about the underlying parts of the system and just enable people to get their work done.â
Related Stories
- Market Wrap: Hereâs Why Etherâs Price Has Jumped 65% So Far This Year
- Base Layer Blockchain Harmony Adds Staking to Open Up Validator Set
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.