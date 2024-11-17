Algorae Pharmaceuticals Streamlines Operations with OTCQB Exit

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Algorae Pharmaceuticals has ceased its American Depositary Share program on the OTCQB market, simplifying their operations and reducing costs. This move aligns with their strategy to focus on their core offerings, leveraging AI for drug discovery and development. Investors can still engage with the company through its listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.

