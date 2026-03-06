Algonquin Power & Utilities Reports Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN, AQN.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings of $29.4 million, or $0.04 per common share, compared to a net loss of $110.2 million, or $0.14 per common share, prior year. Adjusted net earnings was $47.2 million, or $0.06 per common share compared to adjusted net earnings of $42.5 million, or $0.06 per common share.

For 2026, the company expects adjusted Net EPS in a range of $0.35 - $0.37. The company now expects 2027 adjusted Net EPS outlook range of $0.38 to $0.42.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are up 1.81 percent to $7.02.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.