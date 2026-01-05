Algonquin Power & Utilities Names Peter Norgeot COO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), a utility company, Monday announced that it has appointed Peter Norgeot as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Norgeot joins the company after having recently retired from his role as Operating Chief in Entergy Corporation (ETR).

Peter Norgeot has more than three decades of senior leadership experience across the utility landscape.

In pre-market activity, AQN shares were trading at $6.10, down 0.49% on the New York Stock Exchange.

