Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $83.6 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $94.2 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $99.6 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $792.4 million from $692.4 million last year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $83.6 Mln. vs. $94.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $792.4 Mln vs. $692.4 Mln last year.

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