Algoma Steel Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Algoma Steel Inc. (ALGOF.PK) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -C$364.70 million

The company's earnings totaled -C$364.70 million, or -C$3.36 per share. This compares with -C$66.50 million, or -C$0.61 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.9% to C$455.00 million from C$590.30 million last year.

Algoma Steel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

