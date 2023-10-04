Algoma Steel (ASTL) Extends Iron Ore Contract for EAF Transition

Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL has announced a development in its ongoing efforts to shift towards more sustainable steel production methods. The Canadian steel producer, known for its hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, has extended its iron ore purchase contract with United States Steel Corporation X for an additional two years. Importantly, Algoma retains the option to further extend this contract for a third year at its discretion.

This partnership extension with U.S. Steel is pivotal for Algoma as it advances its transformation journey toward electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking. The extended contract is expected to cover the iron ore volumes necessary to facilitate Algoma's transition from traditional blast furnace steelmaking to the more environmentally friendly EAF steel production method.

This extension aligns seamlessly with Algoma's commitment to embracing sustainable steel production methods. Moreover, this agreement solidifies a dependable supply chain and guarantees continuous access to crucial raw materials. This, in turn, ensures that Algoma remains capable of meeting its production capacity needs and effectively catering to its valued customers throughout North America.

The transition to EAF steelmaking is a significant step for Algoma in its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future. This dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship underscores Algoma's commitment to leading the industry toward a low-carbon economy.

Algoma Steel's shares have lost 3.2% in a year against a 44.2% rise of the industry.



Algoma reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 85 cents per share, a decrease from $1.49 in the same period last year. The company's quarterly revenues were $827.2 million, down approximately 11.4% year over year, with steel revenues declining by 14% to $754.5 million.

Shipments increased 5.9% to 569,433 tons. Algoma Steel made substantial progress on its EAF project, investing $341 million as of June 2023, representing around 40% of the total projected cost. The EAF project is expected to replace the existing blast furnace and basic oxygen steelmaking operations and be commissioned by the end of 2024, resulting in an annual raw steel production capacity of approximately 3.7 million tons, matching the company's downstream finishing capacity.

