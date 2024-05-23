News & Insights

Algoma Central Adjusts Debenture Conversion Price

May 23, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) has released an update.

Algoma Central Corporation has announced a reduction in the conversion price of its convertible debentures to $14.10 following its second quarter dividend of $0.19 per share, which will be paid to shareholders on June 3, 2024. Known for its marine transportation services, Algoma also highlights its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, aiming for a 40% reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

