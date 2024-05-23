Algoma Central Adjusts Debenture Conversion Price

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) has released an update.

Algoma Central Corporation has announced a reduction in the conversion price of its convertible debentures to $14.10 following its second quarter dividend of $0.19 per share, which will be paid to shareholders on June 3, 2024. Known for its marine transportation services, Algoma also highlights its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, aiming for a 40% reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

For further insights into TSE:ALC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.