ALGN Stock Rises on Thailand Launch of Invisalign With MAOB

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN recently announced the commercial availability of Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks (MAOB) in Thailand.

The Invisalign System with MAOB expands the company’s Class II treatment portfolio for growing patients by offering practitioners a comprehensive solution for treating growing patients with Class II malocclusions caused by mandibular retrusion.

ALGN Stock's Potential Movement Following the News

Following the announcement, ALGN’s shares rose 0.1% in yesterday’s after-market trading.

Align Technology is strategically capturing the growing malocclusion market, one of the most prevalent clinical dental conditions in the world. According to Align Technology’s 2024 data, it is currently affecting approximately 60% to 75% of the global population. The company estimates that there are approximately 600 million people globally with malocclusion.

This represents a significant growth opportunity for Align Technology to increase its share of the existingglobal marketof orthodontic case starts, especially among teens, and expand the market for digital orthodontics, especially among adults. We expect the latest commercial launch to further boost ALGN stock in the upcoming days.

Align Technology has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion at present. It has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.1% compared with the industry’s 9.7%. ALGN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%.

About ALGN’s Invisalign System With MAOB

The Invisalign System with MAOB is Align’s first clear aligner product with integrated solid occlusal blocks that is designed to deliver predictable mandibular advancement. It is primarily intended for growing patients in the late mixed or early permanent dentition stages (ages 10-16), who are still experiencing growth. By leveraging the natural growth potential during pre-adolescence and adolescence, the Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks facilitates effective correction of Class II malocclusions, helping improve occlusal relationships, enhance facial aesthetics and provide long-term functional benefits.

The Invisalign System with MAOB is commercially available to Invisalign-trained doctors in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Korea, China, Vietnam and Philippines.

Importance of ALGN’s Invisalign System With MAOB

Class II malocclusion is one of the most common orthodontic problems, characterized by a discrepancy in jaw alignment in which the lower jaw (mandible) is positioned too far back relative to the upper jaw (maxilla), and it accounts for approximately 30-45% of malocclusions globally. This condition can lead to functional, aesthetic and other challenges for patients if left untreated.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Invisalign System with MAOB minimizes the need for multiple appliances to treat conditions including severe deep bite. Invisalign occlusal blocks are solid with laser welding, which ensures structural rigidity and durability throughout the treatment, to minimize crushing. It is made from patented SmartTrack material, which elevates patient comfort and compliance. By combining SmartTrack material, SmartForce features and SmartStage technology, the system also allows for more predictable tooth movement.

Industry Prospects Favor ALGN

As per MRFR analysis, the malocclusion market size is projected to grow $27.58 billion in 2025 to $55.65 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.27% during 2025-2035.

Another Development by ALGN

Last month, Align Technology announced the commercial availability of the Invisalign System with MAOB in the Philippines.

ALGN Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, ALGN’s shares have gained 18.6% compared with the industry’s 13.3% growth.

ALGN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Align Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Illumina ILMN and Omnicell OMCL.

Estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ 2025 EPS have increased 5.7% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 92.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.1% growth. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Illumina shares have lost 9.4% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have increased 0.9% to $4.71 in the past 30 days. ILMN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 6.7%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 15.5%.

Omnicell shares have dropped 13.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have increased 8.3% to $1.70 in the past 30 days. OMCL’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 38.7%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 41.7%.

