ALGN Stock Rise on the Release of Invisalign Smile Architect Software

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN recently announced the release of the next version of Invisalign Smile Architect software. The software now supports Multiple Treatment Plans, which is likely to allow doctors to visually compare and modify orthodontic only and ortho restorative treatment plans side-by-side.

The Multiple Treatment Plans are integrated into ClinCheck treatment planning software which allows doctors to visually compare, review, and choose the best treatment option for each patient.

Likely Trend of ALGN Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved nearly 1.1% north to $219.3 at Friday’s close. For the year-to-date period, ALGN shares have declined 19% compared with the industry’s fall of 0.7%. The S&P 500 increased 21.9% in the same time frame.

Meanwhile, ALGN currently has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion. In the last reported quarter, ALGN delivered an earnings surprise of 1.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on ALGN’s Invisalign Smile Architect Software

With the help of the Invisalign Smile Architect ortho restorative software, which features a tooth mass analysis tool that shows minimal tooth reduction, dentists can combine the advantages of the Invisalign System with restorative treatment to offer their patients a range of treatment options to transform their individual smiles.

A physician can use an iTero scanner to visually demonstrate ortho-only and ortho-restorative treatment simulations during an in-office visit. They can also submit patient records to be used with Invisalign Smile Architect's features to create a customized ClinCheck treatment plan for their patient, whether it is ortho-restorative or ortho-only.

The newly released software is compatible with the Align Digital Platform, a special set of programs, systems, and services created by Align Technology to offer a smooth workflow and experience that unifies and connects all users, including physicians, labs, patients, and customers. Flex Rx, Invisalign Personalized Plan, ClinCheck Smile Video, and ClinCheck Live Update are among the new features it offers. It provides a single ecosystem for combined visual orthodontic and restorative treatment planning, including facial lines, tooth mass analysis, and in-face displays.

Invisalign Smile Architect software with Multiple Treatment Plans is expected to be available to Invisalign-trained doctors in the fourth quarter of 2024

More on ALGN’s Invisalign Business Expansion

Align Technology continues to receive positive feedback for the Invisalign Palatal Expander System, and through the third quarter of 2024, Align Technology successfully continued to commercialize this device. In October, the company announced Palatal Expander System’s commercial availability in Singapore and expects to extend the availability of the transformative Invisalign Palatal Expander System to even more doctors and their patients in markets across the Asia Pacific region.

Further, the company is gaining in terms of strong adoption of Vivera retainers ordered through the DSP, as well as clinical training and education accessories in eCommerce. The company has also progressed with the Invisalign DSP touchup cases during the third quarter, up nearly 30% year over year to more than 25,000 cases.

The company has extended DSP into more countries in Europe and currently anticipates expanding into additional markets going forward. Align Technology has also established relationships in many DSOs globally to help drive the adoption of digital technology across the dental industry. Smile Docs and Heartland Dental are two of the company’s largest DSO partners at present.

Favorable Industry Prospects for ALGN

Per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global clear aligners market size was valued at $3.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach beyond $28.15 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.2%.

Technological advancements, such as computer-aided design and manufacturing, allow for the precise fabrication of aligners, resulting in better treatment outcomes. These factors contribute to the market growth. Moreover, dental education and infrastructure in dental space are increasing rapidly, which is expected to drive the market in the future.

AngioDynamics’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ALGN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Addus HomeCare ADUS, Quest Diagnostics DGX and RadNet RDNT. While Addus HomeCare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and RadNet carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Addus HomeCare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. ADUS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 11.5%.

Addus HomeCare shares have rallied 85.5% compared with the industry's 16.9% growth year to date.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.8%. DGX's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 3.3%.

Quest Diagnostics has gained 42% compared with the industry's 14.9% growth year to date.

RadNet’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 98.2%.

RDNT's shares have surged 93.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.