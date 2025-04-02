ALGN Stock Gains From the Invisalign System With Mandibular Advancement

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN recently made its Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks commercially available. It is designed for Class II skeletal and dental correction with simultaneous teeth alignment.

The latest clinical innovation is expected to expand Align Technology’s Class II treatment portfolio for kids and teenage patients, offering practitioners a comprehensive solution.

ALGN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the announcement, shares of ALGN increased 3.1% at the after-market trading session yesterday.

Align Technology is strategically capturing the growing malocclusion market, one of the most prevalent clinical dental conditions in the world. The Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks reflects the company’s continued commitment to expanding the capabilities of the Invisalign System. This enables doctors to treat a wider range of malocclusions with precision and efficiency and helps continue advancing clear aligners as the standard of care in digital orthodontics. Accordingly, we expect the market sentiment toward ALGN stock to remain positive surrounding the news.

Align Technology has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2025 revenues will increase 2.3%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings beat of 3.53%.

About ALGN’s Invisalign System With Mandibular Advancement

This innovative solution is the company’s first clear aligner product with integrated solid occlusal blocks that deliver predictable mandibular advancement. Invisalign occlusal blocks offer durability, enhance engagement, and enable vertical opening, allowing for earlier mandibular advancement in cases such as Class II deep bite, thereby improving treatment efficiency.

For investors’ note, Class II malocclusion is one of the most common orthodontic problems, characterized by a discrepancy in jaw alignment. This condition can lead to functional, aesthetic, and other challenges for patients if left untreated.

The system is primarily intended for growing patients in the late mixed or early permanent dentition stages (ages 10-16) who are still experiencing growth. It is made from patented SmartTrack material, which elevates patient comfort and compliance. By combining SmartTrack material, SmartForce features and SmartStage technology, it offers predictable tooth movement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This clear aligner product with integrated solid occlusal blocks is now commercially available to invisalign-trained doctors in Australia and New Zealand. Also, it is available on a limited market release in North America, and most EMEA countries. It will likely be introduced in additional markets throughout 2025.

Industry Prospects Favor ALGN

Per a report by Market Research Future, the global malocclusion market size was valued at $23.53 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $48.36 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.27% during the period. Oral issues are on the rise. Poor dental hygiene and other lifestyle issues are some of the causes behind this rise. This, in turn, is increasing the overall market demand.

Another Development by ALGN

Last month, Align Technology launched Align X-ray Insights, an AI-powered software-based (CADe) computer-aided detection solution to automatically analyze 2D radiographs across the European Union countries and the United Kingdom.

ALGN Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, ALGN’s shares have lost 49% compared with the industry’s decline of 3.7%.

ALGN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Align Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 18.6% in the past year. Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 49.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.8%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 23.9% in the past year against the industry’s 2.4% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%.

