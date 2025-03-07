ALGN Stock Gains on Addition of Upgrades to the iTero Lumina Solutions

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN recently announced the addition of restorative capabilities to the next generation iTero Lumina intraoral scanner (without iTero Near Infra-Red Imaging [“NIRI”] technology) and the new iTero Lumina Pro dental imaging system (with iTero NIRI technology).

The latest development aims to enhance efficient restorative and multidisciplinary ortho-restorative workflows and support diagnostics of interproximal caries above the gingiva. This will help general practitioner (GP) dentists reach new levels of practice efficiency and growth while delivering exceptional clinical outcomes.

ALGN Stock's Potential Movement Following the News

Following the announcement, ALGN shares edged up 0.6% to $173 yesterday.

The company’s iTero intraoral scanners are successfully expanding their foothold in the global niche market. Per management, intraoral scanning is a rapidly evolving technology that is substantially impacting dentistry. Henceforth, we expect the latest development to boost market sentiment toward ALGN stock.

Align Technology has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion at present. Its earnings are likely to increase 6.6% in 2025 on a 2.3% improvement in revenues. ALGN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.53%.

Features of ALGN’s iTero Lumina Solutions

The enhanced capabilities of the iTero Lumina solutions provide outstanding scanning experience and performance, optimal for the simplest to the most challenging restorative cases. iTero Lumina solutions offer up to 5 capabilities in one device and in one scan. They are designed to reduce maintenance time and costs and enable the full automation of daily tasks, from scanning to patient communication and lab collaboration. iTero Lumina scans are within the accuracy threshold of photogrammetry (the highest standard for prosthetic planning) for full-arch implant restorations captured in one single scan.

iTero Lumina solutions enable predictable and repeatable first-time restoration fit, funit crowns to removable prosthetics. They provide quick and comfortable scanning, elevating patient experience for exceptional care. The iTero Lumina solutions include superior 3D and 2D visualizations to augment and amplify oral health assessment and communication using the Align Oral Health Suite.

More on the News

Current iTero Lumina scanner owners will receive the new software, which includes restorative and diagnostic support capabilities (without iTero NIRI technology) starting in April, through direct software updates following regulatory clearance in their countries.

The iTero Lumina scanner and the iTero Lumina Pro dental imaging system are expected to be available in other locations throughout 2025 pending regulatory approvals.

Industry Prospects Favoring ALGN

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global intraoral scanners market size was valued at $969.4 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $2,816.4 million by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2024 to 2035. The market growth is driven by advancements in digital dentistry, rise in awareness about oral health, coupled with increase in its adoption in orthodontics, prosthodontics and restorative dentistry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another Recent Development by ALGN

The previous month, Align Technology commercially launched the Invisalign Palatal Expander System in Turkey, following approval from the Turkish Medicines and Medical Device Agency. The approval is for broad patient applicability, including growing children, teens and adults (with surgery or other techniques).

ALGN Stock Price Performance

In the past month, ALGN’s shares have lost 44.6% compared with the industry’s 3% decline.

ALGN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Align Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 30.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 56.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 15.2% in the past year against the industry’s 4.1% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

