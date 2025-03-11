ALGN Stock to Benefit From the Launch of Align X-ray Insights Solution

Align Technologies ALGN has launched Align X-ray Insights, an AI-powered software-based (CADe) computer-aided detection solution to automatically analyze 2D radiographs across the European Union countries and the United Kingdom. Part of the Align Digital Platform, the software is designed to support doctors in diagnosing dental and oral health conditions, standardizing analysis, streamlining workflows and improving patient engagement.

The company will showcase the solution at the IDS tradeshow in Cologne, Germany, from March 25 to 29, 2025.

ALGN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, shares of ALGN decreased 5.9%, finishing the session at $163.39. On a promising note, the latest development represents a significant advancement in the company’s digital restorative dentistry solutions with wider patient applicability. With the integration of AI into radiographic analysis, the launch underscores its commitment to innovation and ongoing efforts to expand the digital platform. Accordingly, we expect the news to positively impact the market sentiment toward the stock.

Align Technology has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2025 revenues will increase 2.3%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings beat of 3.5%.

Importance of ALGN’s New CADe Solution

Align X-ray Insights is based on dentalXrai technology, which is based on the acquisition of dentalXrai GmbH in July 2022. As per a recent survey, 95% of the early users found the technology helpful in communicating patient oral health conditions, while 91% agreed that it improved patient trust and treatment acceptance of restorative procedures. After confirming the diagnosis, doctors can use the Align X-ray Insights detailed report, automatic tooth charting, and color overlays of radiographic abnormalities for patient education and treatment planning. The AI detection functionalities include caries, periapical radiolucencies, periodontal bone loss and other conditions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The solution, alongside Align Oral Health Suite, further reinforces the company’s commitment to dental diagnostics by launching an X-ray diagnostic digital solution that can enhance the already available NIRI (Near Infra-Red Imaging) technology with iTero intraoral scanners and Oral Health Suite’s capabilities. The objective is to support and advance doctor treatment planning decisions and priorities based on the patient records available.

The company stated that the integration of Align X-ray Insights with iTero intraoral scanners is also underway and will commence limited market release soon.

Industry Prospects Favoring ALGN

Per a Research report, the global AI in CAD (computer-aided design) market is valued at $2.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual rate of 18.5% through 2033. Companies increasingly view AI as a critical component of their business strategies, underscoring its significance in enhancing operational efficiencies and competitive edge, including in the CAD sphere.

More Updates From ALGN

The company recently added restorative capabilities to its next-generation iTero Lumina intraoral scanner (without iTero Near Infra-Red Imaging (NIRI) technology) and the new iTero Lumina Pro dental imaging system (with iTero NIRI technology). The move will enable efficient restorative and multidisciplinary ortho-restorative workflows and support the diagnostic of interproximal caries above the gingiva, helping GP dentists reach new levels of practice efficiency and growth while delivering exceptional clinical outcomes.

ALGN Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, ALGN shares have declined 30.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 2.1%.

ALGN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Align Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Inspira Medical Systems INSP and Cardinal Health CAH. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s 2025 earnings per share have jumped 34.6% to 70 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 186.2% in the past year against the industry’s 11.2% fall. HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 40.4%.

Inspira shares have dipped 2.3% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 6.4% to $2.16 in the past 30 days. INSP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 332.5%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.4%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 14.7% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 12.8% in the past year against the industry’s 2.1% fall. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.