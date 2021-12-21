ALGN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $628.27, changing hands as high as $630.84 per share. Align Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALGN's low point in its 52 week range is $494.45 per share, with $737.452 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $628.72. The ALGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

