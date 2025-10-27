Alexandria Real Estate Equities Posts Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $234.9 million or $1.38 per share, compared to net income of $164.7 million or $0.96 per share last year.

Funds from operations were $377.8 million or $2.22 per share compared to $407.9 million or $2.37 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $751.9 million, compared to $791.6 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.