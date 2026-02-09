Alexander`s Inc Reports Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Alexander`s Inc (ALX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.82 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $12.27 million, or $2.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $53.25 million from $55.91 million last year.

Alexander`s Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.82 Mln. vs. $12.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $53.25 Mln vs. $55.91 Mln last year.

