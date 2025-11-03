Alexander`s Inc Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Alexander`s Inc (ALX) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.97 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $6.68 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alexander`s Inc reported adjusted earnings of $14.92 million or $2.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to $53.42 million from $55.68 million last year.

Alexander`s Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

